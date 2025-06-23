Survey: More Swiss Reject Organised Religion
-
Deutsch
de
Immer weniger Menschen besuchen religiöse Veranstaltungen
Original
Read more: Immer weniger Menschen besuchen religiöse Veranstaltunge
Português
pt
Suíços vão cada vez menos à igreja
Read more: Suíços vão cada vez menos à igrej
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Attendance at religious events and services is much lower than it was ten years ago, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday. Fewer people in Switzerland attend religious services, follow religious or spiritual events on the radio, television or Internet, or take the time to pray.
Whereas in 2014 almost a third of the population had not attended a religious event or service in the twelve months preceding the annual FSO survey, this was the case for almost half the population in 2024.
At the same time, books, magazines or articles on the Internet dealing with spirituality have become more popular overall over the last ten years (13 to 20% say they read such material).More More Why Switzerland is losing its religion
This content was published on Feb 1, 2024 Religion in Switzerland is suffering an identity crisis – the largest single faith is a blank space.Read more: Why Switzerland is losing its religio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment