Survey: More Swiss Reject Organised Religion

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Fewer people in Switzerland have a religious affiliation and the proportion who practice religion regularly is steadily declining, a survey finds. But religion or spirituality continues to play an important role during difficult times. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 11:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Attendance at religious events and services is much lower than it was ten years ago, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday. Fewer people in Switzerland attend religious services, follow religious or spiritual events on the radio, television or Internet, or take the time to pray.

Whereas in 2014 almost a third of the population had not attended a religious event or service in the twelve months preceding the annual FSO survey, this was the case for almost half the population in 2024.

At the same time, books, magazines or articles on the Internet dealing with spirituality have become more popular overall over the last ten years (13 to 20% say they read such material).

