Swiss Economists Lower Growth Forecast For 2026
-
Deutsch
de
Ökonomen senken ihre Erwartungen für das Wirtschaftswachstum 2026
Original
Read more: Ökonomen senken ihre Erwartungen für das Wirtschaftswachstum 202
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The economists surveyed as part of the KOF Consensus Forecast now expect real gross domestic product (GDP, adjusted for sporting events) to grow by 1.3% on average in 2025 and 2026. The forecast for unadjusted GDP growth is 1.1% for this year and 1.6% for 2026, the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) said on Monday.
The growth prospects for both years are slightly weaker than recent forecasts. In the March survey, the economists still expected growth of 1.4% in 2025 after adjustment for sport and 1.2% unadjusted growth.More More Economists slash Swiss GDP growth forecasts
This content was published on Jun 16, 2025 Following an increase in exports to the United States in the first quarter, the Swiss economy is bracing itself for a tariff backlash.Read more: Economists slash Swiss GDP growth forecast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment