Swiss Consumer Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Crises

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 14:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The consumption indicator rose by 1.6% year-on-year in May, according to a press release issued on Monday by the subsidiary of state-owned Swiss Post. This continues the positive trend from recent months. The indicator had already risen by more than 1% in each of the first four months of the year.

