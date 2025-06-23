Swiss Consumer Sentiment Remains Positive Despite Crises
The consumption indicator rose by 1.6% year-on-year in May, according to a press release issued on Monday by the subsidiary of state-owned Swiss Post. This continues the positive trend from recent months. The indicator had already risen by more than 1% in each of the first four months of the year.More More Swiss consumer spending rises in March despite tariff uncertainties
This content was published on Apr 15, 2025 Global financial turmoil and uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs have not yet had an impact on consumer behaviour in Switzerland, where spending rose strongly in March.Read more: Swiss consumer spending rises in March despite tariff uncertaintie
