Tourist Spending In Switzerland Grew In 2024

Visitors to Switzerland spent CHF19.6 billion ($23.9 billion) last year, a 2.2% rise compared to the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 15:17

Meanwhile, spending by Swiss visitors abroad rose by even more (7.8%) to CHF18.9 billion.

The so-called“tourism balance” of expenditure remains positive CHF720 million, the FSO notes, but the surplus has decreased significantly. It stood at CHF1.7 billion the previous year.

Higher guest numbers

The growth in spending by foreign tourists in Switzerland is explained by the rising number of guests last year. There was a notable increase in overnight stays in hotels and apartments (+3.8%).

