Zurich Arbitration Authority Rules In Favour Of Tenants Of 'Sugus Houses'
The arbitration authority heard the first appeals against the flat evictions in the“Sugus Houses” on Monday, the Zurich Tenants' Association (MV Zürich) said. The authority ruled that the evictions are abusive; an agreement could not be reached.
According to a press release, the landlord now has 20 days to accept or reject the arbitration authority's proposed decision. If she rejects it, she can file a complaint with a court within 30 days.More More Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!
This content was published on Apr 21, 2025 In Zurich, only seven out of 10,000 apartments are vacant on average – the lowest rate in Switzerland and probably in the Western world.Read more: Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages
