Zurich Arbitration Authority Rules In Favour Of Tenants Of 'Sugus Houses'

Zurich Arbitration Authority Rules In Favour Of Tenants Of 'Sugus Houses'


2025-06-23 02:14:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A conciliation authority says the terminations of 105 flat leases in the so-called "Sugus Houses" in the centre of Zurich are abusive. The tenants therefore do not have to move out - at least for the time being. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 16:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The arbitration authority heard the first appeals against the flat evictions in the“Sugus Houses” on Monday, the Zurich Tenants' Association (MV Zürich) said. The authority ruled that the evictions are abusive; an agreement could not be reached.

According to a press release, the landlord now has 20 days to accept or reject the arbitration authority's proposed decision. If she rejects it, she can file a complaint with a court within 30 days.

