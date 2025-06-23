MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Embassy of Brazil in Amman, Jordan, held on June 19 the event“Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Union between Brazil and Jordan Through Its Art,” focusing on the martial art, which is practiced in the Arab country. The event was held in partnership with the Guimarães Rosa Institute, the Samy Al-Jamal – FIT Jiu-Jitsu School, and the(ABCC ).

Samy Al-Jamal speaking in a video during the event

In material released on the occasion of the event, the embassy reported that Jordan is one of the countries where Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is practiced, as it is in many other nations around the world and in the Middle East. In Jordan, one of its leading representatives is Brazilian Jordanian Palestinian sensei Samy Al-Jamal, from the school that partnered in the event.

After 30 years in Brazil, Al-Jamal moved to Jordan, where he founded the country's first jiu-jitsu academy. He also established the first female jiu-jitsu team in Amman, launched social projects teaching the combat sport, and trains Jordan's Special Forces in the discipline, among other notable activities.

Read more:

Ryadah Committee seeks to internationalize Brazilian sports

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedSupplied

The post Embassy promotes Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Amman appeared first on ANBA News Agency .