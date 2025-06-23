Embassy Promotes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu In Amman
In material released on the occasion of the event, the embassy reported that Jordan is one of the countries where Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is practiced, as it is in many other nations around the world and in the Middle East. In Jordan, one of its leading representatives is Brazilian Jordanian Palestinian sensei Samy Al-Jamal, from the school that partnered in the event.
After 30 years in Brazil, Al-Jamal moved to Jordan, where he founded the country's first jiu-jitsu academy. He also established the first female jiu-jitsu team in Amman, launched social projects teaching the combat sport, and trains Jordan's Special Forces in the discipline, among other notable activities.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
