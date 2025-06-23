Bocas Del Toro: Panama's Minister Of Security Stated That Criminal Gangs Are Linked To The Changuinola Riots

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The protests spiraled out of control, and acts of vandalism took over several businesses and institutions. According to authorities, criminal gangs have been identified during the protests in Changuinola. The protests, led by teachers and banana workers, have spiraled out of control, with acts of vandalism reported. Security Minister Frank Abrego indicated that these individuals have other agendas and that the violent incidents reported are unrelated to the groups that initiated the social movement. Boys, Pachuco, and Chuco are the names of these criminal groups, Abrego told news reporters, confirming the arrest of 23 members of these groups.

Panama's President Mulino on Political Influence in the Bocas del Toro Crisis

Amid growing tensions in Bocas del Toro, President José Raúl Mulino assured this Sunday, June 22, that the situation is improving, although he declined to offer details and delegated responsibility for the report to Security Minister Frank Ábrego. Asked whether there were political interests behind the protests, Mulino was emphatic:“I have no doubt about it. It's been going on for a while.”

An INADEH Official was Attacked with Stones and a Machete in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro

The acting director of the National Institute for Vocational Training and Capacity Building for Human Development (INADEH) in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro province, was attacked this Sunday, June 22, while attempting to support the logistical management of several government institutions. The official was taken to Changuinola Hospital, where she received medical attention, while those responsible for the incident fled.

Panama's Ministry of Health Offices Destroyed in Bocas del Toro and State Equipment Stolen due to Vandalism:

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Sunday that its district offices located in Plaza Changuinola, Bocas del Toro province, were subjected to looting and vandalism, amid the unrest reported in the region in recent days. Telemedicine equipment, computers, medical supplies, and furniture were stolen from the Ministry of Health offices in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro. The losses affect remote specialized care and the operation of the health system in the province.

Panama's Changuinola Mayor is Confirmed as Supporting Gang Members

Amid the security operation deployed in Changuinola, Bocas del Toro province, Security Minister Frank Ábrego asserted that a support network comprised of local political figures is behind the acts of vandalism reported in the region. Who are these mysterious figures? In the province of Bocas del Toro, there are four districts and, therefore, four mayors. In Bocas del Toro, Wilbur Martínez Dixon is the mayor; in Changuinola, Fidel Santo Villagra is the mayor; in Chiriquí Grande, Alex Ariel Wright is the mayor; and in Almirante, Nicolás Zapatan Serrano is the mayor. Authorities reported that a mayor and two district representatives allegedly supplied food and money to violent groups or gangs. Official sources identified the mayor of Changuinola, Fidel Santo Villagra, as one of those under investigation.

Arrests, Asylum, and Protests: The Union Crisis amid Demonstrations in Panama

From left to right Francisco Smith, from Sitraibana, Genaro López and Jaime Caballero, from Suntracs.

Leaders of Sitraibana and Suntracs face legal proceedings; the government denies interference, and protests continue. Various legal proceedings came to light during the most recent wave of nationwide protests, fueled by Law 462, which reformed the Social Security Fund (CSS), and other points of discontent among various sectors. Government Minister Dinoska Montalvo referred to the judicial proceedings yesterday, Sunday, June 22, asserting that the arrests of leaders are a response to“situations that have already been underway,” particularly in the case of Francisco Smith, of the Banana Industry Workers Union (Sitraibana), currently detained at La Joya Penitentiary Center.