The Crypto Market Jumped Out Of The Fear Zone

Market Picture

Market capitalisation fell to $3.03 trillion over the weekend, which is easier to attribute to the expectations of speculators working over the weekend that the markets would sell off due to US strikes on targets in Iran. However, the limited reaction of traditional financial markets brought buyers back to crypto, showing their interest in buying at a discount and returning capitalisation to $3.12 trillion.

The cryptocurrency sentiment index fell to 42 on Sunday, its lowest level in two months, but rose to 47 at the start of the new week, jumping out of the fear zone into neutral territory.

Bitcoin slipped to $98K over the weekend. This was a touch of the classic support at 61.8% of the April-May rally, but at the start of the European trading session, it was already close to $102K, compared to $102.7K at the start of the day on Sunday. However, last week's sell-off broke the support at the 50-day moving average under the weight of external circumstances. Breaking out of the $96–105K range will force us to wait for further movement in the direction of the breakout.