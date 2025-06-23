EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Study/Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG: Cold plasma technology shows potential to significantly reduce deaths in ventilated patients

Viromed Medical AG: Cold plasma technology shows potential to significantly reduce deaths in ventilated patients Pinneberg, June 23, 2025 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, has been informed by the Hannover Medical School (“Medizinische Hochschule Hannover“; MHH) about further details of the preclinical study on the use of cold plasma in the lower respiratory tract. The current data from the study show the potential for a significant reduction in deaths from ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, emphasizes: "Our cold plasma technology addresses a previously unsolved key problem in modern intensive care medicine. In Germany, more than 480,000 patients are mechanically ventilated each year, and up to 40% of them develop ventilator-associated pneumonia with a high mortality risk. The new data from our study show that early cold plasma treatment can prevent up to 6.000 deaths per year in Germany alone." Deadly gap in intensive care medicine – cold plasma as a life-saving "game changer"

Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is one of the most dangerous complications in mechanically ventilated patients. It occurs in up to 40% of cases – with mortality rates of up to 50%. What is particularly alarming is that in a third of cases, initial empirical antibiotic therapy fails due to a lack of resistance information. This increases the risk of mortality by 66% – with devastating consequences for patients and the healthcare system as a whole. This is precisely where Viromed's cold plasma technology comes in. As a non-drug, locally applicable form of therapy, cold plasma develops its antimicrobial effect regardless of the type of pathogen or its resistance profile – even in the particularly vulnerable early phase of the infection. The PulmoPlas® plasma device developed by Viromed demonstrated pronounced antimicrobial efficacy in vitro without damaging the sensitive lung epithelium – a first in modern intensive care medicine. Projections show: For every 100 ventilated VAP patients, early cold plasma treatment could prevent two to three deaths. This represents a reduction in mortality that is significant both medically and in terms of public health policy. Special approval and „fast-track“ to be applied for in late summer 2025

The head of the preclinical study is the renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt from the MHH and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (“Helmholtz-Zentrum für Infektionsforschung“; HZI). An application for special approval for the use of cold plasma in the lower respiratory tract is planned for late summer 2025. Only the PulmoPlas® system developed and patented by Viromed will be used. As this is an innovative physical procedure with high clinical demand, the principal investigator is pursuing a „fast-track“ approval process. Further information about the study is available in an overview by Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, which can be downloaded here . About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential. -p

