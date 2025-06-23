Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals (Von Parmantier & Cie. Gmbh)

Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH

23.06.2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.

Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Company Name: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals ISIN: AU000000CUV3 Reason for the research: Research Update Recommendation: Buy from: 23.06.2025 Target price: 22.00 AU$ Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: none Analyst: Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann

CEO Dr. Philippe Wolgen back on board – SCENESSE® for the treatment of vitiligo in North America marks a quantum leap in the business model - M&A in the USA as a catalyst.



The positive news flow from the past weeks clearly shows: Specific product developments and corporate projects are progressing faster than planned . A better visibility in user and doctor groups – as very successfully demonstrated at the AAD annual congress in Orlando , Florida – is an explicit goal and includes the capital market. The momentum is expected to increase even further, as Dr. Wolgen (the largest individual shareholder with 6.8%) is back on board after his full recovery and will particularly drive these topics forward with full force (CN 13.06.25). Meanwhile, the COO Lachlan Hay will relieve him of day-to-day operations as 'Acting' CEO until the end of september 2025.

The new strategy communicated since the turn of the year – first with the targeted North America approval in the indication of vitiligo , followed by NEURACTHEL® – opens up the opportunity for a leap in growth, in our opinion. The very important presence in the US country market is being expanded – also through M&A – (104 out of 120 treatment centers are active) and is ready for the treatment of EPP patients as well as eventually for the treatment of vitiligo patients.

The work for the approval (~FY28) of SCENESSE® for the treatment of vitiligo is progressing according to plan – with CUV104 ( helpful NB-UVB required), CUV105 (ongoing), CUV107 . The agenda is also being processed quickly in Europe, and there are plans to submit the application ( CUV052 ) for the extension of the approval (adolescents aged 15-17) before the end of this year (CN 13.06.25).



PCR valuation : Low valuation; Risks are product and competition related.

