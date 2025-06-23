EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend

Vonovia SE: 35.53% of shareholders choose scrip dividends

23.06.2025 / 16:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

Vonovia SE: 35.53% of shareholders choose scrip dividends Bochum, 23 June 2025 – The AGM of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) approved the distribution of a €1.22 dividend per share for the 2024 financial year with a 97.2% majority. The dividend amounts to a material increase of 36% compared to the prior year (2023: €0.90) and reflects the company's successful performance.



Once again, the shareholders could choose between receiving scrip dividends or cash dividends. Within the subscription period dividends in the form of new company shares were chosen for 35.53% of dividend-bearing shares, thus leaving around €356.7 million within the company. 12,768,562 new shares will be issued, so that the total number of Vonovia shares is set to increase to 835,621,487.



The new shares are expected to be credited to the shareholders' accounts on 30 June 2025, while cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on 25 June 2025. Financial calendar 2025: 06.08.2025: Half-Year Report 2025

05.11.2025: Interim Statement for the Third Quarter 2025

About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. With 535,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on the development and rental of modern and energy-efficient housing. Vonovia focuses on sustainability as the core of its growth policy and offers tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service. The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,300 employees. Additional Information: Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstraße 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia (“forward-looking statements”) that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Germany, this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is, and will be, directed only at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and amendments thereto. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is directed at“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and amended by the Prospectus (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/1234), (a) having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”); (b) who are high net worth entities described in Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order; or (c) other persons to whom they may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“Relevant Persons”). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be available to and will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

23.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vonovia SE Universitätsstraße 133 44803 Bochum Germany Phone: +49 234 314 1609 Fax: +49 234 314 2995 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 WKN: A1ML7J Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2158996

End of News EQS News Service