Vonovia SE: 35.53% of shareholders choose scrip dividends

Bochum, 23 June 2025 – The AGM of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) approved the distribution of a €1.22 dividend per share for the 2024 financial year with a 97.2% majority. The dividend amounts to a material increase of 36% compared to the prior year (2023: €0.90) and reflects the company's successful performance.
Financial calendar 2025:
06.08.2025: Half-Year Report 2025
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. With 535,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on the development and rental of modern and energy-efficient housing. Vonovia focuses on sustainability as the core of its growth policy and offers tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service.
The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,300 employees.
