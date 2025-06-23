Leclanché to Showcase Certified Navius MRS-3 System at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025

Leclanché To Showcase Certified Navius MRS-3 System At Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025
Leclanché to Showcase Certified Navius MRS-3 System at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland , 23 June, 2025 - LECLANCHE SA , a world-leading provider of energy storage solutions will be exhibiting at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025 taking place in Amsterdam, held from 24th to 26th June at RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event is Europe's premier exhibition dedicated to electric and hybrid marine propulsion technologies and components.
At the expo, Leclanché will showcase its Navius MRS-3, a next-generation marine rack system engineered for high energy density, scalability, and superior safety. Optimised for both hybrid and fully electric marine applications, the MRS-3 is designed to support shipowners and operators in reducing emissions, enhancing fuel efficiency, and meeting evolving environmental regulations. The system has recently achieved full certification from Lloyd's Register (LR), Bureau Veritas (BV), and DNV, confirming its compliance with the highest industry standards.
Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with members of Leclanché's E-Marine team at Stand 1108, where they can explore the company's full portfolio of marine energy storage solutions tailored for ferries, cruise ships, cargo vessels, offshore supply ships and more. The team will also be on hand to discuss the critical role of battery technology in supporting the decarbonisation of maritime transport.
Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe is recognised as one of the most influential gatherings in the maritime industry, bringing together shipowners, operators, system integrators, and manufacturers focused on the shift to cleaner, more efficient marine power. The exhibition attracts over 200 exhibitors, and more than 3,200 industry professionals.
“We're excited to return to Amsterdam for this pivotal event in the maritime calendar,” said Guillaume Clément, Vice President E-Marine at Leclanché .“With the Navius MRS-3, we are setting new benchmarks for battery safety and performance in the marine sector. Our participation at Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe 2025 reflects our commitment to driving innovation and supporting the industry's journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future”.
About Leclanché
Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.
