GIS Technology Boosts Cluster Mapping In Himachal Agriculture
With a Rs 5.47 crore allocation for the scheme, the state has rolled out GIS-based cluster mapping pilots across five districts, working in collaboration with GIS‐India experts.
GIS tools, noted the minister, enable rapid and precise delineation of agricultural clusters – a necessity given the region's dynamic climatic and geographical conditions .
This innovative mapping framework aims to empower officials to analyse terrain, soil, and crop patterns quickly, supporting optimal resource deployment, efficient supply chain operations, and targeted farmer outreach.
The pilot phase paves the way for scaling these capabilities across more regions in the state.
The meeting also addressed other agricultural priorities. Chief among them was the reboot of seed potato production, which had been dormant since 2018 but was reinstated this Kharif season .
Additionally, natural farming practices are being progressively adopted on state-run farms-20–30 per cent of them now transitioning to such methods, with 48,685 farmers already onboard and an active push to involve 100,000 farmers.
To further the cause, the government has earmarked select departmental model farms-like those at Joginder Nagar, Jhular (Kangra), Dalang (Lahaul‐Spiti), Thulel (Chamba), and Manjhauli (Nalagarh, Solan)-for up‐gradation and revival.
Minister Kumar called these steps essential to a sustainable agricultural roadmap adapted to evolving environmental and economic demands.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
