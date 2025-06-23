Ease Of Doing Business For Hotels, Restaurants, Discotheques As Delhi Scrap Police NOC
The decision, approved by Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena, was officially notified on June 19, 2025.
The move is part of a broader push toward“minimum government, maximum governance,” and aims to simplify the licensing process, promote ease of doing business, and reduce bureaucratic red tape.
Until now, these businesses needed to obtain clearances from both the civic bodies and the Delhi Police, leading to delays and overlapping jurisdiction.
Following the new directive, the Delhi Police Licensing Branch will no longer issue trade-related NOCs and will instead limit its regulatory function to arms and explosives.
The responsibility for licensing these businesses will now rest solely with local authorities such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Cantonment Board.
The decision comes in response to long-standing recommendations, including those made by a committee comprising officials from the Delhi Home Department, IT Department, Law Department, and Delhi Police.
Legal precedents, such as the Delhi High Court's Uphaar Cinema case ruling and a related Supreme Court verdict, also emphasised that the police should focus on maintaining law and order rather than managing commercial licenses.
Industry bodies welcomed the reform. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) praised the move as a significant step that would reduce administrative hurdles, encourage investment, and create jobs in the hospitality sector.
This reform brings Delhi in line with other progressive states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, which have already implemented similar changes to reduce unnecessary police involvement in business licensing.
(KNN Bureau)
