HT Labs Shines At WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025
|
HT Labs wins 5 awards at WAN IFRA
The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the region, celebrate the best in digital innovation across news publishing. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished international industry experts, recognizing organizations that push the boundaries of digital media through groundbreaking strategies, technology, and content delivery.
Award Wins:
Best News Website (Silver) – Slurrp
Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) – OTTplay Premium
Best Newsletter (Gold) – Slurrp
Best Newsletter (Silver) – OTTplay
Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) – Slurrp
These wins underscore the HT Labs team's focus on creating intelligent, user-first content experiences through innovation, AI integration, and strong editorial vision.
Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HT Labs , expressed his gratitude,“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by WAN-IFRA in multiple categories this year. These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and innovation that our teams bring to the table each day. At HT Labs, we are always striving to push boundaries and deliver personalized, tech-driven experiences that resonate with users across categories-from entertainment to food and finance. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the digital content space with intelligence and impact.”
OTTplay
OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 30+ premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.
Slurrp
Slurrp is an all-in-one recipe aggregator designed to make cooking and meal planning easier for everyone. With a nationwide community of 7+ lakh home chefs and foodies, it helps you discover calorie-counted recipes that match their diet choices, and taste preferences, catering to all cooking skill levels-from beginners to experts. Offering a wide range of recipes across cuisines and meal types, Slurrp ensures variety and flexibility in meal preparation. Further, the site also offers a variety of food industry insights, including trends, special features and more.
Legal Disclaimer:
