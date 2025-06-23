Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PETRONAS Lubricants India Secures Aftermarket Service Fill Contract From Mahindra Automotive Division, Strengthening Its Presence In India

2025-06-23 02:09:05
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - PETRONAS Lubricants (India) Pvt. Ltd. (PLIPL), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), has been awarded the Aftermarket Service Fill contract by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra), India's leading SUV manufacturer, strengthening its footprint in the country's automotive lubricant segment.




[From L-R]
R. Veeraghavan , Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; and Binu Chandy , Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd at the signing ceremony.​
PLIPL will be the sole distributor of vehicle fluids to Mahindra's authorised dealers, workshops and stockists under the Maximile brand within Mahindra's South Zone Distribution network in India. This includes engine oils, transmission oils, axle oils and steering fluids, spanning 50 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), catering to a wide range of passenger cars and SUVs across the region.

This collaboration marks a strategic step for PLIPL, reinforcing its commitment to deliver high performance, OEM-aligned solutions to India's rapidly growing automotive market. Through decades of engineering expertise, PLIPL's innovative products will now be accessible to a broader market, enabling more customers to experience its award-winning Fluid Technology SolutionsTM while supporting the future of mobility in India with Mahindra as a trusted partner.




Binu Chandy , Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd. [7th from Left] and R. Veeraghavan , Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., [6th from Left] accompanied by other PETRONAS Lubricants International and Mahindra representatives at the signing ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 June 2025.​
It reflects a shared vision between Mahindra and PETRONAS Lubricants International for delivering superior quality and performance in the automotive sector. With proven capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution, PETRONAS Lubricants International is ideally positioned to support Mahindra's expansive service network and evolving customer expectations.

The agreement was signed by Binu Chandy , Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants India Pvt. Ltd. and R. Veeraraghavan , Senior Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., at the signing ceremony held in Mumbai on 19 June 2025.

