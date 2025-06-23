Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Price Target Raised To $15 Following AVERSA Fentanyl Manufacturing Milestone

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) has received a new $15 price target in an updated report from Robert LeBoyer, Senior Vice President and Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology, at Noble Capital Markets, following the successful completion of commercial manufacturing and scale-up for AVERSA Fentanyl, its abuse-deterrent transdermal patch developed in partnership with Kindeva.

The report highlights this milestone as a key inflection point that enables Nutriband to initiate production of clinical supplies and proceed with its planned Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for a Phase 1 trial. The AVERSA program follows the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and requires only a single Phase 1 study, aimed at showing reduced appeal to recreational drug users-a step the analyst views as low risk.

LeBoyer raised his FY2027 EPS forecast to $1.57, citing Nutriband's adherence to timeline projections and avoidance of a previously expected Q1 2025 equity raise. Full-year sales are projected to begin in FY2027, with the NDA submission expected between late 2025 and early 2026.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

