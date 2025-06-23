Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Boosts Stake In Anfield Energy To 32.4% With $19.6M Share Purchase

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) has increased its ownership in Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX-V: AEC) to 32.4% on a non-diluted basis following the acquisition of 170 million common shares in a private agreement for C$19.55 million. Including previously held warrants, UEC now controls approximately 37.6% of Anfield on a partially diluted basis. The shares were purchased at C$0.115 each and the transaction qualifies under the“private agreement exemption” of Canada's takeover bid rules. UEC stated the investment is strategic and may be adjusted based on Anfield's business outlook and other factors.

To view the full press release, visit

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The company has two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN