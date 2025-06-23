Investornewsbreaks US~Observer Investigates Morpheus Research After Reports Trigger Sharp Stock Declines

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) US~Observer , a national investigative news outlet known for exposing corruption and defending the wrongly accused, has launched a probe into, a recently formed short-report entity endorsed by Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson. The investigation follows a string of Morpheus reports targeting, and-each followed by steep stock drops ranging from 5% to more than 30%.

Morpheus Research, which claims to expose corporate fraud, has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency, undisclosed funding sources, and close ties to Hindenburg alumni. Although Anderson claims no formal affiliation, his March 2025 endorsement and the timing of Morpheus's launch shortly after Hindenburg's shutdown have fueled speculation about coordination and continued use of short-selling tactics.

US~Observer is now examining whether Morpheus Research used insider information, collaborated with hedge funds, or profited from undisclosed positions. Its findings could have major implications for investor protection and market integrity, particularly as questions mount about the legality and ethics of Morpheus's operations.

