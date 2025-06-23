Miningnewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Targets Beacon Gold Mill Restart And New Drilling At Swanson Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is advancing plans to restart production at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec by early 2026, supported by a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a 5,000-metre diamond drilling program at its nearby Swanson Gold Project. The Beacon Mill, a 750 tpd facility with over C$20 million in upgrades, is fully permitted and strategically located among numerous gold deposits, including Swanson, which hosts an NI 43-101 mineral resource of 123,400 oz indicated and 64,500 oz inferred. LaFleur is finalizing a bulk sample plan of up to 100,000 tonnes and additional mill enhancements totaling ~C$5.6 million. With gold prices above $3,300/oz, the company aims to accelerate toward production and expand its resource base through targeted exploration.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

