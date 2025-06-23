Networknewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Celebrates Major Victory As Miguel Ángel Jiménez Wins PGA TOUR Champions Title With Fast Motion Shaft

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) , a technology-forward golf company specializing in innovative golf products, announced a major on-course win as Miguel Ángel Jiménez captured the Kaulig Companies Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions using the Newton Fast Motion shaft. This marks Jiménez's third major championship title on the Tour and his second since switching to the Fast Motion shaft five starts ago. The win-his 17th career PGA TOUR Champions victory-cements his No. 1 ranking and underscores the shaft's growing reputation among elite professionals.

Engineered for speed and stability, the Fast Motion shaft integrates four proprietary technologies-Elongated Bend Profile, Kinetic Energy Storage, Symmetry 360(TM) Construction, and Variable Bend Profile-and is built with high-modulus Toray carbon fibers to reduce weight while maximizing performance. With over 40 professional players using Newton shafts and growing demand from club fitters and distributors, Newton Golf expects continued momentum in 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About Newton Golf

At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NWTG are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN