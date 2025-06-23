(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Executive Appointments in Connection with the Establishment of NESIC Holdings TOKYO, June 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and NESIC Holdings, Ltd. today announced executive appointments that will become effective as of July 1, 2025.

NESIC Holdings, Ltd. is an intermediate holding company established as a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC. NESIC Holdings, Ltd. will take over all shares of NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation and NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd. owned by NEC as of July 1, 2025, and commence operations.

Under NESIC Holdings, Ltd., NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation and NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd. will integrate their business operations to establish a business structure capable of providing integrated IT and network solutions for digital transformation (DX), from consulting to system integration (SI), construction, and maintenance. This will enable both companies to expand their current business areas and target local governments and small and medium-sized enterprises throughout Japan, where demand for DX is set to grow significantly. NEC Executive Appointments (Effective as of July 1, 2025)

Name New Appointment Current Title Yushi Ushijima Corporate Executive Vice President, NECPresident and Representative Director, NESIC Holdings, Ltd Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Senior Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Michitaka Ono Corporate Senior Vice President, NECMember of the Board, NESIC Holdings, Ltd (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation President (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Junji Ashida Corporate Executive, NECMember of the Board, NESIC Holdings, Ltd Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation

*CEO: Chief Executive Officer

CENO: Chief ENgineering Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

NESIC Holdings Executive Structure (Effective as of July 1, 2025)

Title Name President and Representative Director Yushi Ushijima- Corporate Executive Vice President, NEC- Senior Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Member of the Board Michitaka Ono- Corporate Senior Vice President, NEC- President (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Member of the Board Takahiko Kinoshita- Corporate Senior Vice President, NEC- President, NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd. Member of the Board Junji Ashida- Corporate Executive, NEC- Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Member of the Board Kazuhiro Sakai- Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Co-COO (Executive Officer), NEC Member of the Board Osamu Fujikawa- Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO (Representative Executive Officer), Member of the Board, NEC Member of the Board Kunikazu Amemiya- Corporate Executive Vice President (Executive Officer) and President of Public Solutions Business Unit, NEC Member of the Board Ikuo Matsuhashi- Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, NEC Auditor Isao Takano- Audit Advisor, Group Internal Audit Division, NEC

Attachment: Brief biography of President and Representative Director, NESIC Holdings, Ltd.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Cloud & Enterprise