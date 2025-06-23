Executive Appointments In Connection With The Establishment Of NESIC Holdings
|Yushi Ushijima
|Corporate Executive Vice President, NECPresident and Representative Director, NESIC Holdings, Ltd Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Senior Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Michitaka Ono
|Corporate Senior Vice President, NECMember of the Board, NESIC Holdings, Ltd (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|President (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Junji Ashida
|Corporate Executive, NECMember of the Board, NESIC Holdings, Ltd Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
*CEO: Chief Executive Officer
CENO: Chief ENgineering Officer
CFO: Chief Financial Officer
NESIC Holdings Executive Structure (Effective as of July 1, 2025)
|President and Representative Director
|Yushi Ushijima- Corporate Executive Vice President, NEC- Senior Executive Advisor, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Member of the Board
|Michitaka Ono- Corporate Senior Vice President, NEC- President (Representative Director), CEO and CENO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Member of the Board
|Takahiko Kinoshita- Corporate Senior Vice President, NEC- President, NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd.
|Member of the Board
|Junji Ashida- Corporate Executive, NEC- Executive Vice President, Member of the Board and CFO, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
|Member of the Board
|Kazuhiro Sakai- Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and Co-COO (Executive Officer), NEC
|Member of the Board
|Osamu Fujikawa- Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO (Representative Executive Officer), Member of the Board, NEC
|Member of the Board
|Kunikazu Amemiya- Corporate Executive Vice President (Executive Officer) and President of Public Solutions Business Unit, NEC
|Member of the Board
|Ikuo Matsuhashi- Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, NEC
|Auditor
|Isao Takano- Audit Advisor, Group Internal Audit Division, NEC
Attachment: Brief biography of President and Representative Director, NESIC Holdings, Ltd.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment