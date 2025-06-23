KOICA, Beni Suef Technological University Link Graduating Students With Employers At Job Fair

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Beni Suef Technological University (BTU) have organised a job fair and project exhibition to connect graduating students with industry partners.

The event, held for the university's 2025 graduates, aimed to link academic work with professional opportunities. It featured a Capstone Projects Exhibition with 26 innovative graduation projects that attracted interest from potential employers and investors, alongside a job fair designed for students to network with companies.

The event was attended by senior officials including KOICA Egypt Country Director Jinyoung Kim, Benisuef Governor Mohamed Ghoneim, and Korean Embassy Economic Counsellor Jehyun YANG. They were joined by the President of Beni Suef Technological University, Jean Henri, presidents of other technological universities, and leaders from the industrial community.

In his welcoming speech, Henri emphasised the importance of collaboration between academia and industry and thanked KOICA and industrial partners for their support.“I invite our industrial partners to take advantage of this conference, speak with our talented students, and benefit from their skills and creativity,” he said.

Governor Ghoneim highlighted the event as a success of international cooperation.“The relationship between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Korea is one of the greatest examples of fruitful cooperation, resulting in significant educational and developmental projects, including Beni Suef Technological University,” he stated.

“Today, we witness the culmination of this constructive cooperation here in Beni Suef by providing real job opportunities for students and graduates, which is one of the most prominent forms of success in this international partnership that directly connects education with the labor market,” he continued.

KOICA Country Director Jinyoung Kim also addressed the attendees.“It is an honour to extend my warm congratulations on the '2025 Capstone Exhibition and Job Fair of Beni-suef Technological University' today,” she said.“What makes today especially inspiring is the vibrant energy I see in our students' contribution to this event through their projects built with remarkable knowledge and creative ideas. We aim to raise the standard of technical education at a high level further in Egypt and support young Egyptian talents in Upper Egypt to reach their professional goals.”

The event marks the latest development in a long-standing partnership. Since 2016, KOICA has collaborated with BTU to develop university-level technological education curricula, supported by a contribution of approximately $14m from the Korean government.

At the conclusion of the event, KOICA and BTU honoured their industrial partners and announced the winners of the graduation project competition. One project was selected as the winner from each of the four fields: Mechatronics, ICT, Autotronics, and Renewable Energy.

The event also included a presentation of certificates to students who had completed Korean language and computer science programmes, part of the World Friends Korea (WFK) Programme. Through the WFK initiative, volunteers have provided Korean language and computer science education to around 100 students.