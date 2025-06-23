403
Advisories By Embassies Do Not Reflect Existence Of Specific Threats: Mofa
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari indicated that the advisories issued by a number of embassies to their citizens to take precautions or avoid certain locations in the State of Qatar are part of the general policies followed by a number of countries regarding travel advisories and security updates for their citizens around the world, and do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific threats.
In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari stressed that the security situation in the country is stable, and that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, and that they will keep the public informed of any developments that require alerts or action, emphasizing the need to obtain information from official sources.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson added that the State of Qatar continues to make active diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and maintain regional security and stability by engaging with key stakeholders and regional and international partners.
