Qatar Announces Temporary Closure Of Airspace

Qatar Announces Temporary Closure Of Airspace


2025-06-23 02:03:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the State of Qatar's commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities have announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace.
This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement Monday that official authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels.
The Ministry reiterated its emphasis that the security and safety of all individuals on the territory of the State of Qatar remains a top priority, and that Qatar will not hesitate to take the necessary preventive measures in this regard.

MENAFN23062025000067011011ID1109711636

