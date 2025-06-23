403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Announces Temporary Closure Of Airspace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the State of Qatar's commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities have announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace.
This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement Monday that official authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels.
The Ministry reiterated its emphasis that the security and safety of all individuals on the territory of the State of Qatar remains a top priority, and that Qatar will not hesitate to take the necessary preventive measures in this regard.
This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement Monday that official authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels.
The Ministry reiterated its emphasis that the security and safety of all individuals on the territory of the State of Qatar remains a top priority, and that Qatar will not hesitate to take the necessary preventive measures in this regard.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment