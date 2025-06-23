Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Successfully Intercepts Missile Attack Targeting Al Udeid Air Base: Defense Ministry


2025-06-23 02:03:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base.
Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries.
The source reiterated that the airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe and that the Qatar Armed Forces are always ready to deal with any threat. The source advised citizens and residents to seek guidance and the latest developments from official sources.

