Southwire Partners With Algae Tree To Host Carbon Removal Pilot
The unit grows microalgae in a tree-shaped photobioreactor at Southwire's Thorn Customer Solutions Center where visitors can witness the carbon dioxide removal project firsthand.
The pilot unit contains a species of microalgae called Arthrospira platensis (spirulina) – a naturally occurring strain of algae – and is projected to capture carbon dioxide at the same rate as 38 fully grown trees.
While the pilot unit is in service, UGA engineering students will analyze data from the project with the hopes of helping influence the design of future full-scale ventures. Students displayed the prototype to members of the public and UGA community at the 2024 Capstone Design Showcase where it started hundreds of conversations about how carbon dioxide impacts the environment.
Visit to learn more about sustainability at Southwire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment