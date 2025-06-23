Southwire Partners With Algae Tree To Host Carbon Removal Pilot

MENAFN - 3BL) Southwire, the University of Georgia (UGA) College of Engineering and Algae Tree LLC have teamed up to pilot one of the first carbon removing art installations in the US.

The unit grows microalgae in a tree-shaped photobioreactor at Southwire's Thorn Customer Solutions Center where visitors can witness the carbon dioxide removal project firsthand.

The pilot unit contains a species of microalgae called Arthrospira platensis (spirulina) – a naturally occurring strain of algae – and is projected to capture carbon dioxide at the same rate as 38 fully grown trees.

While the pilot unit is in service, UGA engineering students will analyze data from the project with the hopes of helping influence the design of future full-scale ventures. Students displayed the prototype to members of the public and UGA community at the 2024 Capstone Design Showcase where it started hundreds of conversations about how carbon dioxide impacts the environment.

