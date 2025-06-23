One, Two, Three-Peat: Mary Kay Inc. Named #1 Direct Selling Brand Of Skin Care And Color Cosmetics In The World For Three Years In A Row

MENAFN - 3BL) DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Good things come in threes: iconic beauty brand and global entrepreneurship company Mary Kay Inc. has again been named theby Euromonitor International for the third consecutive year.

Euromonitor International is the foremost provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights with over 50 years of conducting market research across more than 100 countries.

"Being named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International three years in a row marks a grand slam achievement for Mary Kay,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay .“This repeated milestone reflects years of R&D and marketing efforts to create skin and beauty solutions that meet consumer needs and are loved the world-over. Above all, it demonstrates the transformative power of our Independent Beauty Consultants who are driving this success globally."

In addition to the global recognition, Mary Kay has been named:



#1 Brand of Facial Make-Up in Latin America,*

#1 Brand of Lip Products in Latin America,*

#1 Brand of Color Cosmetics in Mexico,* #1 Brand of Skincare and Color Cosmetics in Mexico.*

Sarah Boumphrey, Global Research Director at Euromonitor International, stated,“Our awards reflect the highest standard of excellence in the industries we track, and beauty and direct selling are no exception. Honorees are recognized through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process that draws on independent research, global market analysis, and deep category expertise. Euromonitor is proud to collaborate with leading companies, like Mary Kay, and this accomplishment signifies their commitment to performance and quality in a highly competitive landscape."

With presence in over 40 markets and millions of Independent Beauty Consultants around the world, Mary Kay continues to set the standard for beauty that empowers and delivers. Several fan-favorite products contribute to Mary Kay's #1 status, including the iconic TimeWise® skincare line, the dermatologist validated Clinical Solutions® skincare line, the Mary Kay® Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover beloved by influencers and celebrities, the Mary Kay® Ultimate MascaraTM, the Mary Kay Unlimited® Lip Gloss, and the Mary Kay® Waterproof Eyeliner, to name a few.

In 2024 alone, Mary Kay garnered 65 beauty awards around the world. In addition to the Euromonitor International #1 recognition, Mary Kay recently ranked #11 in the Women's Wear Daily Beauty Inc.'s 2024 Top 100 Beauty Companies .

Mary Kay products are sold by best-in-class Independent Beauty Consultants who provide personalized service to customers in person and online at , and on social and digital media channels.

The Euromonitor award reinforces Mary Kay as one of the world's best loved brands with a business model and corporate mission focused on empowering women, transforming lives, and helping to protect our natural resources.

Did You Know :



One Mary Kay® Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover is sold every 5 minutes around the globe.2

Nearly 1,500 patents globally are held by Mary Kay for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio.3

Mary Kay's state-of-the-art Richard R. Rogers (R3) global Manufacturing/R&D Center located in Lewisville, Texas, has a production capacity of up to 1.1 million products per day.

62% of Mary Kay's global R&D teams are women.4

81% of Mary Kay's Global Marketing team & Creative Studio are women.5 30% of sales force members who started their Mary Kay business in the past year are under the age of 35.6

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal . Find us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , or follow us on X .

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

marykay/newsroom

972.687.5332 or ...

# # #

1“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data”

*“Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2025 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2024 data”

2Source: Mary Kay Inc., data as of December 2024, for the past 12 months, based on units sold.

3 Source: Mary Kay Inc., as of 2025.

4Source: Women Representation and Leadership at Mary Kay (May 2025).

5Source: Women Representation and Leadership at Mary Kay (May 2025).

6Source: Mary Kay Inc., 2024 U.S. data.