Developing Confidence To Take Initiative: Meet Christopher Zimmerman

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I grew up in Southern California and worked various customer service and retail roles while attending college. I spent a few years as a Legal Assistant before relocating to Houston, where I worked in both small business and corporate environments- as an HR Administrator, Executive Assistant and Agency Coordinator.

When I moved to Austin, I accepted a Recruiting Coordinator role thinking it would be a temporary solution while I continued my job search. A month later, the company was acquired by GoDaddy and, after being introduced to the team, my feelings towards the role shifted in a more positive direction. The team at GoDaddy was open to feedback and collaborative in a way that I hadn't experienced in a corporate environment. I'm now working as a Senior Recruiting Operations Specialist and have been with the company for six years.

What has driven your growth most through your career?

Developing the confidence to take initiative. Trusting my ideas enough to invest the time and effort in building projects that can demonstrate their value.

Can you describe a project or initiative you implemented that had a significant impact on the recruiting process?

When I started, the team had implemented a new system and was exploring ways to improve a Care recruiting process. I didn't have much experience in the new system but wanted to participate in brainstorming. I, hesitantly, proposed an idea involving Recruiters individually managing aspects of their requisitions. The team not only listened but moved to quickly implement the idea. The process has since changed over the past six years, but that moment stands out because it helped me regain some of the confidence I had lost in previous roles and encouraged me to contribute more.

Recently, I've enjoyed finding opportunities where processes can be standardized or simplified. As a global company, this is often easier said than done-individual teams have specific needs, not to mention each country, region, and locality can have unique regulations and requirements. That complexity is challenging, but also exciting and pushes me to think creatively and strategically.

Can you share a memorable piece of advice that a mentor gave you that you still apply today?

"Be the type of person you'd want to work with." It's simple but a good reminder to be accountable, empathetic and positive in my interactions - because that's the type of person I'd want to work with.

I also take pride in working for a company that consistently walks-the-walk when it comes to a focus on diversity and inclusion. It's evident in our hiring practices, policies, and ERGs. We are always introducing new tools and processes to ensure our candidates are receiving a fair and equitable experience.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

When it's not too hot in Austin, I try to get out and enjoy all the live music, parks and entertainment the city has to offer. I enjoy the occasional camping trip, music festival and still have many places I'd like to cross off my travel bucket list. However, my favorite thing is really just hanging with friends (and my cat) having great conversation, cooking, watching movies, being lazy around the house. 9 times out of 10, I'm going to opt for the staycation over the vacation!

