Curiosity Cube Debuts In Africa And Expands Global STEM Mission
During the launch event, volunteers from UNISA and the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, guided a group of students through three interactive science experiments designed to spark interest in STEM. Mantile Lekala, Director for School of Science from UNISA, was excited to see such enthusiasm from the visitors,“It was a privilege to witness the launch of the South Africa Curiosity Cube on our university campus today. This initiative opens the door to curiosity, discovery, and opportunity for a new generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem solvers, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
This event marks the first of 12 planned events in Johannesburg and kicks off a broader tour that will span five countries in Africa. Through 100 events between June and November, the Curiosity Cube aims to reach over 15,000 students in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.
The expansion into Africa reflects the company's commitment to advancing STEM.“Expanding the Curiosity Cube to Africa marks an important milestone,” said Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation.“The potential for the next generation of STEM minds is extraordinary. Our goal is to increase our impact in 2025 and beyond, creating more opportunities for the youth in Southern Africa to be curious and help support an environment full of the inspiration they need to pursue their dreams.”
