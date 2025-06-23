Entergy Helping Customers Stay Cool And Save Money With Energy Efficiency Tips And Resources

As summer approaches and temperatures continue to rise, air conditioners will start running full blast and lead to an increase in electricity usage. However, staying cool and comfortable does not have to come at the cost of high energy bills. By making a few simple changes around your home, you can improve its energy efficiency and beat the heat while keeping costs down.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, home heating and cooling costs can make up more than 52% of an average customer's electric bill. In some cases, poor insulation, air leaks and inefficient HVAC systems can lead to even greater energy costs each year. To keep your home cool without significantly lowering the thermostat and save money on your bill at the same time, try these low-to-no-costs tips.

Improving energy efficiency with low-to-no-cost tips



Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out. Use the myAdvisor tool . The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

By following these simple steps, you can stay cool and comfortable all summer long while keeping your bills under control. We also offer free comprehensive residential energy audits and rebates to help reduce the upfront cost of installing energy-efficient equipment.

Exploring resources through Bill Toolkit

To make sure customers have quick access to energy efficiency, bill management and financial assistance resources, Entergy created an online platform called Bill Toolkit . The platform consolidates helpful resources for customers interested in exploring ways to lower their electric use and costs and learn more about different payment options the company offers.

Tracking energy use through myAdvisor

Meanwhile, customers can set electric usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day through bill management tools like myAdvisor which is available through their myEntergy account online. Tracking usage over time can help customers identify trends that contribute to higher usage and budget their monthly expenses. With the myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to not only usage and cost details, but also bill history and projections, analyzer tools and more. On the Entergy mobile app, this information can be found by clicking the "usage" tab.

Managing bills through payment and assistance options

Entergy offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills.



Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to“level out” seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history. AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deduct from their bank accounts.

Entergy encourages customers who may need additional payment options to reach out. Customers can find out if they qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions on our mobile app or through myEntergy online.