GP Cellulose Merges Innovation With Responsibility - Utilizing Advanced Tools To Benefit Forests

MENAFN - 3BL) GP Cellulose is merging innovation with responsibility. By utilizing advanced tools like Georgia Pacific's proprietary ForestLogicTM and cutting-edge remote sensing technology, we can make informed decisions that benefit forests, our customers, and the broader supply chain.

Here's how we're making an impact:



Conducting detailed analyses to monitor deforestation risks, showing stable or increasing forest areas in our sourcing regions.

Protecting rare forest areas through our Endangered Forest Protection Program, with over three million acres identified and monitored using remote sensing. Supporting customers in meeting evolving requirements and enabling traceability in their supply chains.

By combining technology with a deep commitment to forest stewardship, we're helping protect forests for future generations while meeting evolving customer expectations.

Together, we're growing responsibly.

About Georgia-Pacific

