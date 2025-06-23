Death Toll From Israeli Offensive In Gaza Rises To 55,998

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 55,998 martyrs, with 131,559 others wounded, according to the latest update from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In a statement today, the ministry reported that hospitals in the Strip received 39 martyrs in the past 24 hours, along with 317 injured.

Meanwhile, the number of casualties, since the Israeli occupation breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18, has increased to 5,685 martyrs and 19,518 wounded, the ministry added.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate dramatically amid the Israeli's occupation ongoing bombardment of all areas, its obstruction of humanitarian aid access, and the targeting of what remains of medical facilities, essential services, and displacement camps.