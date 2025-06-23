Qatar Customs App Launches Auctions For Cars, Jewelry, Electronics At Low Prices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's General Authority of Customs' mobile application, Mazad Aljomrok, enables users to participate in online auctions for a wide array of items, including cars, jewelry, furniture, electronics, clothing, and more, all starting at accessible prices.

The application, designed to enhance transparency and public access to customs auctions, is now available for download on app stores.

Here's what users need to know:

What Is the Auction Platform?

Mazad Aljomrok is a digital platform offering goods for sale through bidding. It enables interested users to bid on individual items or sets of items to purchase them.

To access the auction, users must create an account on the platform.

All actions taken on the app are based on the user's full legal capacity and willingness to participate in the bidding process.

Bidder Registration

To participate in the auctions, all users must register for an online account. Bidders are required to complete all requested registration information and agree to the platform's terms by checking the“I agree” box. This action binds them to a legal agreement.

Registrants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. Qatar Customs reserves the right to refuse or revoke registration at its discretion. While accounts may be activated, verification is required to maintain access, and users may be temporarily disabled until verification is complete.

Conditions for Participation

To use most features of the Mazad Aljomrok platform, users must maintain a personal or company account and meet eligibility criteria under Qatari regulations.

The platform requires users to submit accurate personal data, including name, ID number, address, contact details, gender, and age, for customs verification purposes.

Users are strictly prohibited from transferring or sharing accounts.

Providing false or manipulated information, such as altered bank account or ID details, may result in legal action by the customs authority or auctioneer.

Each user is permitted only one account and is responsible for keeping their login credentials secure and confidential at all times.

Refund Policy

Winners of auctions are granted a maximum of seven days from the docking date to receive their items.

If the goods are not collected within that timeframe, Qatar's General Authority of Customs may retain the full auction amount unless an official extension is issued by the auction committee.

Compensation Policy

By agreeing to the platform's terms, users acknowledge their obligation to compensate Qatar Customs or its affiliates for any claims, losses, or damages resulting from misuse or violation of the platform's terms, including legal fees.

Compensation cannot be claimed by bidders under the following conditions:

If the purchased item has defects identified after collection, as long as it was made available for inspection.

If the auction entrance fee is forfeited under specific terms outlined in the platform's policies.

For users in Qatar looking to purchase high-value goods at competitive rates through an official and secure platform, Mazad Aljomrok offers a reliable solution fully regulated by national customs authorities.