QC Chairman Stresses Strength Of Economic, Investment Relations Between Arab World, Britain

London: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) and First Vice-President of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized the depth of relations between the Arab world and the UK, describing them as historic and robust, encompassing all aspects and sectors, especially in the fields of economy and mutual investment.

On the sidelines of QC's participation in the 4th Arab British Economic Summit, held in London, UK, on Monday, His Excellency praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and the UK, noting that Qatari investments in Britain play a significant role in the British economy.

HE QC Chairman further indicated that the UK is an important trading partner for Qatar, with the volume of trade exchange reaching QR7.5 billion in 2024, of which QR6.1 billion were Qatari exports to Britain, mostly petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons.

The summit, organized by the Arab British Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers, addressed the strategic partnership between the UK and Arab countries, particularly in the fields of sustainable tourism, e-commerce, franchising, banking, and the financial sector.