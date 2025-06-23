Qatari Authorities Announce Temporary Suspension Of Air Navigation In Country's Airspace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the State of Qatar's keenness to ensure the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities announce the temporary suspension of air navigation in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on recent developments in the region.



Advisory issued by embassies to their citizens do not reflect existence of specific threats: MoFA Spokesperson Qatar Customs app launches auctions for cars, jewelry, electronics at low prices

Read Also

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Monday that official entities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, evaluating developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updates through official channels.

The Ministry reiterated that the security and safety of everyone on Qatari soil remains a top priority, and that the State will not hesitate to take all necessary preventive and protective measures in this regard.