Qatar's Air Defence Systems Successfully Intercepted Missile Attack That Targeted Al-Udeid Air Base: Ministry Of Defence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) I The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defence announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base.

"Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries."

The Ministry reiterated that the airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe and that the Qatar Armed Forces are always ready to deal with any threat.



The Ministry of Defence advises citizens and residents to seek guidance and the latest developments from official sources, the statement said.



Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Qatari authorities announce temporary suspension of air navigation in country's airspace

Read Also