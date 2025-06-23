Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Air Defence Systems Successfully Intercepted Missile Attack That Targeted Al-Udeid Air Base: Ministry Of Defence

2025-06-23 02:01:57
Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defence announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base.

"Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries."

The Ministry reiterated that the airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe and that the Qatar Armed Forces are always ready to deal with any threat.

The Ministry of Defence advises citizens and residents to seek guidance and the latest developments from official sources, the statement said.

