Iran, Russia Working To Coordinate Positions: Araghchi

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Moscow on Sunday night, says he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Monday) on addressing shared challenges and threats, particularly in light of recent developments.

Araghchi had earlier travelled to Turkey to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) before arriving in the Russian capital.

Speaking to the media upon arrival in Moscow, he said:“Iran and Russia have always had common concerns, challenges and adversaries. We have consistently maintained close cooperation and consultations to counter these mutual threats - something we will continue during Monday's meeting with the Russian president.”

He added that at this sensitive time, when the international system is facing serious threats, consultation between Tehran and Moscow is of great importance, and both sides are working to coordinate their positions.

Araghchi emphasised that, given the current regional context, it was necessary for Iran and Russia to engage in more precise, serious and close dialogue.

“This visit follows the recent US strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's latest aggression,” he said.“Naturally, our discussions will now be more serious and will cover broader dimensions.”

He also thanked Russia for its stance regarding the US strikes on Iran, describing the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as“an act of aggression that must be condemned.”

Araghchi hoped that Russia's position at the UN Security Council and in other international forums would be backed by practical measures.

Referring to his upcoming meeting with President Putin, the Iranian foreign minister said:“In any case, we will have serious and important discussions with the Russian president, and I am confident that these talks will benefit both countries.”

The visit comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June13.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks, and both sides have since exchanged further strikes, resulting in casualties and damage - although the exact toll remains unclear.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. He warned Tehran that if it did not opt for peace, future strikes would be even more severe.

