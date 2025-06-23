3.5 Million Afghans Return Home Since 2023: UNHCR

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): On World Refugee Day, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says more than 3.5 million Afghans have returned to their homeland from Iran and Pakistan since 2023.

The agency emphasised that all returns must be voluntary, dignified, and in accordance with the rights of returnees.

World Refugee Day, observed annually on June 20, is designated by the UN to honour the courage and resilience of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or disaster.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Monday, UNHCR head in Afghanistan Arafat Jamal said displacement and migration were not new phenomena for Afghans, as millions had been compelled to leave their homes due to decades of war and natural disasters.

He added that since 2023, more than 3.5 million Afghans had returned from Iran and Pakistan-most voluntarily-though some were deported under difficult and involuntary conditions, in certain cases without being permitted to collect their belongings.

“Our message is that returns must be voluntary and carried out with dignity and respect,” said Jamal.“We must work with neighbouring countries to ensure these principles are upheld.”

He warned that unmanaged returns could lead to chaos, while well-coordinated repatriation could help pull Afghanistan out of economic crisis and push towards reconstruction.

Jamal stressed that returnees must be supported through investment and employment opportunities so that they can contribute to rebuilding the country.

He noted that the return of more than 3.5 million individuals posed significant challenges that must be addressed.

Referring to recent regional tensions-such as friction between Pakistan and India, and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-he added:“We have recently witnessed new regional disputes. Our message remains that these countries must respect the rights of returnees and treat them with dignity.”

The UNHCR official also said that contingency plans were being prepared in case the number of returnees increased further, outlining how the agency could help manage the situation.

“Our field teams at the Iranian border have reported a sharp rise in the number of returnees. Most of them speak of fear and coercion,” he noted.

Jamal said the UNHCR was working with the Islamic Emirate, local partners, and Afghan communities to ensure that returns are well-managed and beneficial to the country.

He called on the international community to continue its support for Afghanistan, noting that the region and the world are facing heightened tensions, and the country requires international backing more than ever.

Jamal described global support for Afghanistan as an“investment in stability.”

kk/ma