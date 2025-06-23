Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
8 Suspects Arrested For Illegal Logging In Nangarhar

8 Suspects Arrested For Illegal Logging In Nangarhar


2025-06-23 02:01:36
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Eight individuals have been arrested on the charge of illegally logging of forest trees in eastern Nangarhar province, police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police headquarters said the arrested suspects caused environmental destruction and damaged natural resources and have been detained red-handed cutting down trees.

It said law enforcement in the field of environmental crimes is one of the important responsibilities of the security forces, in order to protect nature, respect public resources, and ensure a green environment for generations.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects after investigation would be referred to judicial organs.

hz/ma

MENAFN23062025000174011037ID1109711601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search