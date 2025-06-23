8 Suspects Arrested For Illegal Logging In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Eight individuals have been arrested on the charge of illegally logging of forest trees in eastern Nangarhar province, police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police headquarters said the arrested suspects caused environmental destruction and damaged natural resources and have been detained red-handed cutting down trees.

It said law enforcement in the field of environmental crimes is one of the important responsibilities of the security forces, in order to protect nature, respect public resources, and ensure a green environment for generations.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects after investigation would be referred to judicial organs.

hz/ma