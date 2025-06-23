Muttaqi Urges Islamic World Help Lift Curbs On Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi says Muslim nations, in their current situation, have the opportunity to unite around their commonalities and deeply reflect on the challenges they face and the causes of their backwardness.

He made these remarks at the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Istanbul city of Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

Muttaqi told the meeting that Afghanistan was ready to play a vital role in transit, trade and economic connectivity among Islamic countries.

He assured:“We are prepared to play a constructive role within the framework of the OIC's strategic economic agenda in the areas of regional connectivity, energy, logistics and investment.”

He emphasised the caretaker Afghan government's foreign policy was based on the principles of mutual respect and balanced engagement.

He said Afghanistan seeks to open a new chapter of positive, dignified and reciprocal cooperation.

He added:“On behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), I propose that the OIC should, in accordance with its responsibilities, focus on supporting the reconstruction and economic growth of its member states that have now entered a phase of stability.”

Muttaqi also noted that Afghanistan has made unprecedented progress in accordance with Islamic principles and Shariah, in the direction of unity, security, institutional strengthening, economic development and the restoration of foreign relations.

He said:“Afghanistan is no longer a country defined by conflict and regression. We are standing at the threshold of a new chapter in our history-a chapter which, after establishing security, sovereignty, and national unity, presents new opportunities for development, cooperation, and regional connectivity in accordance with Islamic principles. We aim to define this opportunity through joint economic, cultural, and strategic projects with Islamic nations based on our shared Islamic beliefs.”

Addressing the issue of economic sanctions, he said:“Our country is facing illegitimate economic sanctions from some Western nations. I must point out that after two decades of war in Afghanistan, the United States has frozen the Afghan nation's national assets, creating serious obstacles to the country's natural economic growth. I once again call on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and its member states to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Afghanistan's frozen central bank reserves.”

Muttaqi also urged participants at the meeting to use their full influence to help lift the economic and political restrictions imposed on Afghanistan.

He strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Iran, stating that the Islamic Emirate considers them a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law.

According to him, the region has been severely affected by imposed wars and can no longer endure another crisis or conflict.

Continuing his remarks, Muttaqi reiterated that Muslim countries currently have the opportunity to unite around their Islamic commonalities.

He added:“Now is the time for the Islamic world to deeply contemplate the causes of its backwardness due to the existing challenges, so we can offer future generations a unified identity that takes pride in Islamic history and civilisation, rather than external ideologies.”

He also referred to the situation in Gaza, stating:“Across Palestine in general, and in Gaza in particular, the Israeli occupying regime continues to perpetrate acts of genocide against the Palestinian people with increasing intensity.”

According to him, this situation is a historic test of the global order, human values, and legal mechanisms-one in which they have largely failed.

He further stated:“I call on the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to halt the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against Palestine and Iran... Otherwise, the continuation of this situation will pose a direct threat to the security of all countries in the region and could have devastating consequences.”

The 51st session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Istanbul, Turkey, on 21st and 22nd June.

kk/ma