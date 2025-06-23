Ghazni Residents Complain About Increasing Noise Pollution

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of residents of southern Ghazni province have raised concerns over the noise pollution caused by loudspeakers used by street vendors and mobile sellers, saying the constant noise is affecting their well-being.

Officials say efforts are underway to address the issue.

Dawood Agha, a resident of Ghazni city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that vendors on nearly every street use small loudspeakers to attract customers.

While the purpose is to boost sales, he said the repeated and high-volume announcements are taking a toll on people's mental health.

“These loudspeakers blare all day long in the markets, and even near residential areas. Ice cream sellers and scrap metal collectors use them too,” he added.

Khalid, another resident, pointed out that in addition to the loudspeakers, the noise from cars and motorcycles is so intense that people struggle to hold normal conversations.

Noor Mohammad Sayedi, a social activist, said the rising noise pollution is not only impacting local residents and patients but also visitors from nearby provinces such as Paktika, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, and Zabul who come to Ghazni for business.

He urged government officials to take serious measures to resolve the problem.

Maulvi Ahmadullah Erfan, the director of Environmental Protection in Ghazni, said a joint committee has been formed to tackle the issue, and hundreds of loudspeakers have already been confiscated.

He added that their teams are actively working in the streets and markets to collect loudspeakers and raise public awareness about the harmful effects of noise pollution.

