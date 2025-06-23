Currency Auction Process To Be Extended To Zones: DAB
KABUL (Pajhwok): The currency auction process would be extended to zones to focus more on currency distribution, transparency and efficiency in line with market needs, the Da Afghanistan Bank said on Monday.
In a statement, DAB said first deputy director Sediqullah Khalid met with representatives of money changer's association.
Khalid said they had begun implementing the bidding plan in order to better control the market and conduct its affairs effectively, and added this plan was created to better organize and mechanize affairs.
The currency auction process would be expanded from the center to zones, to focus more on the distribution, transparency, and efficiency of currency in accordance with market needs, he said.
The statement, without clear details, wrote participating money changers presented their problems and suggestions, and the leadership of Da Afghanistan Bank assured the money changers of their cooperation in resolving their problems.
hz/ma
