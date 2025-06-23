Iran Fires Khyber Missile At Israel After Fordow Attack

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities in the Fordow region and, for the first time, Iran fired a Khyber (H-grade) multiple-warhead ballistic missile into Israel, a media report said on Monday.

Tasnim News Agency citing the Revolutionary Guard Corps reported Iran's attack on Israel.

It said in this operation, the Khyber (H-grade) multiple-warhead ballistic missile was used for the first time, utilizing new and surprise tactics for more precise strikes.

Tansim citing a spokesman for Qom Province Crisis Management Headquarters, reported another Israeli attack on the Fordow nuclear site in Qom, Iran.

“Moments ago, the aggressor enemy attacked the Fordow nuclear site again”: Tasnim wrote at 12:30pm today.

Following Israel's attack and Iran's counterattacks – which entered their 11th day today – the US attacked Iran's nuclear facilities yesterday.

After this, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting in which the UN chief warned the United States' bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities marks a“perilous turn” in an already volatile region.

Russia strongly criticized the move, calling it a violation of the UN Charter, but the US said the attack was a“necessary response to the immediate threat from Iran”.

