Public Companies Are Turning To Crypto: 4 Stocks Leading The Treasury Revolution

A new financial playbook is emerging among public companies in 2025: replace traditional cash reserves with crypto assets. Once considered fringe, crypto treasury strategies-allocating corporate capital to digital currencies-are rapidly going mainstream.

The shift began with MicroStrategy's bold Bitcoin purchases in 2020, but this year, the trend has accelerated across multiple blockchains. From large caps to speculative tech players, companies are turning to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and newer entrants like Sonic coin to protect against inflation, earn yield, and attract a new generation of investors.

What was once an eccentric bet has now evolved into a diversified movement. Public companies are not just buying crypto-they're staking it, building validator infrastructure, and generating passive yield. For investors, these businesses offer exchange-listed exposure to digital assets, often with strategic advantages like regulatory clarity, leverage, or ecosystem access.

Below are four companies at the forefront of this movement.

1. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR)-The Bitcoin Benchmark

Formerly known as MicroStrategy, Strategy is the original corporate crypto bull. As of June 2025, the company holds 580,955 BTC , valued at approximately $61.4 billion USD , making it the largest public holder of Bitcoin by far.

Its strategy is unapologetically aggressive: borrow capital through convertible notes and share offerings, then deploy that cash into Bitcoin. Strategy treats BTC as a superior treasury reserve asset, betting on its long-term appreciation over fiat. CEO Michael Saylor has framed the move as both a hedge against inflation and a bold capital allocation thesis.

This leveraged Bitcoin position has fundamentally changed the company's identity. No longer judged on software revenues, Strategy now trades as a quasi–Bitcoin ETF with embedded operational leverage . Its stock has soared nearly 3,000% since initiating the pivot, becoming a proxy for institutional BTC exposure and a playbook many are beginning to replicate.

2. Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ | OTC: DBKSF)-The Sonic Coin Specialist

Spetz Inc. is at the vanguard of next-generation altcoin treasury strategies, centered on Sonic coin ($S)-the native token of the Sonic blockchain, a high-speed, low-cost Layer 1 network gaining traction in developer activity and decentralized finance.

As of June 2025 , Spetz holds 6 million $S tokens purchased at an average of $0.39 USD , giving it a crypto treasury valued at over $3.3 million CAD . Instead of simply holding tokens, the company operates a Sonic validator node -earning an estimated 4.62% APY in staking rewards while directly supporting the chain's security and governance.

This validator model turns idle capital into a productive asset, creating a recurring yield stream and positioning Spetz as a core infrastructure player in a fast-scaling blockchain ecosystem. The company is also exploring additional yield strategies, including smart contract–enabled staking pools and integrations with Sonic-native DeFi protocols-marking a shift from passive tokenholder to active crypto-native allocator.

In May , Spetz completed a $10 million CAD private placement to accelerate this strategy. The funds will support validator expansion, token accumulation, and deeper integration with the Sonic ecosystem. The company is also evaluating cross-chain staking and yield aggregation across upcoming Sonic Layer 2 networks, reinforcing its long-term vision as an infrastructure-driven treasury operator.

For investors, Spetz offers early-stage, high-conviction exposure to one of 2025's most closely watched altcoin ecosystems. It provides not just financial exposure but operational leverage: token upside, staking rewards, and protocol-level participation-all without the friction or custodial risk of managing crypto assets directly.

3. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET)-Ethereum's Corporate Powerhouse

SharpLink Gaming made headlines-and waves-when it pivoted from gaming tech to Ethereum treasury accumulation . In Q2 2025, it raised $425 million USD via PIPE financing and deployed it into 176,271 ETH , making it the largest public Ethereum holder globally.

More than 95% of its ETH is staked , earning rewards via both native and liquid staking protocols. This approach is less about trading and more about long-term ETH accumulation with a recurring income stream , backed by validator rewards and DeFi integrations.

Initially, markets were caught off guard-the stock dropped over 90% post-pivot-but SharpLink has since clarified its roadmap. With ties to Joseph Lubin and Consensys , the company is carving out a unique niche as a Web3-native treasury allocator , betting that Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling, restaking protocols, and yield dynamics will compound value over time.

4. DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV)-Solana's Institutional Backer

DeFi Development Corp. , formerly Janover Inc., is executing one of the boldest Solana-centric treasury strategies in the public markets. With a treasury of 609,190 SOL and a recent purchase of 16,447 SOL at $139.66 USD , DFDV is following a familiar blueprint: accumulate, stake, and wait for the ecosystem to appreciate.

The company has aligned itself closely with the Solana developer community and is reportedly exploring participation in validator nodes, staking pools, and liquidity provision-integrating deeper into the Solana DeFi stack. While its proposed $1 billion shelf offering has been paused, the ambition signals long-term conviction.

By focusing on Solana-a chain known for speed, composability, and capital efficiency-DeFi Development is positioning itself as a yield-generating treasury operator with upside to network expansion . For investors, it's one of the only ways to gain institutional-grade SOL exposure through an equity listing.

Why Crypto Treasuries Matter in 2025

The rapid adoption of crypto treasury strategies reflects deeper shifts in how companies view capital. In a world of rising inflation, fiat dilution, and evolving investor preferences, holding cash-or even gold-is no longer enough. Digital assets offer not only appreciation potential but also yield, strategic alignment with Web3 ecosystems, and investor interest.

Still, risks remain. Crypto markets are volatile, regulatory clarity varies, and altcoin-specific exposures can be speculative. But for companies willing to take the risk, the rewards have been substantial.

For investors, these stocks offer a rare blend of public equity liquidity and crypto upside-without needing to manage wallets, private keys, or gas fees. As the crypto treasury model matures, expect more companies to follow suit-and more headlines to follow them.

Disclaimers: RazorPitch Inc. "RazorPitch" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by Spetz Inc. assist in the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.