California's Donor Milk Law Creates Need For More Milk Donors As Demand Surges 30%

San Jose, CA | June 23, 2025

Six months after California's groundbreaking Assembly Bill 3059 expanded insurance coverage and hospital access to life-saving donor milk, Mothers' Milk Bank California is facing a 30% surge in demand, leaving vulnerable newborns at risk of going without this essential nutrition. Mothers' Milk Bank California is urging eligible nursing mothers to donate and help meet the growing needs of medically fragile newborns across the state.

AB3059, also known as the Human Milk Bill, mandates commercial insurance coverage for medically necessary pasteurized donor human milk, treating it as an essential health benefit. It also clarifies that hospitals do not need a tissue bank license to distribute milk from a licensed tissue bank, eliminating a key barrier to access.

While this legislation represents a tremendous victory for vulnerable infants and their families by making life-saving donor milk more accessible and affordable, it has created an unprecedented surge in demand that is straining the current supply. The expanded insurance coverage means more families can now access donor milk for their medically fragile babies, but the donor base has not kept pace with the new surge in demand for human milk.

Without additional donors, wait times for families may increase, and some infants who desperately need donor milk may face delays in receiving this vital nutrition. The success of AB3059 depends not only on policy change but on community action. Eligible mothers can help bridge this supply gap to try to ensure every baby who needs donor milk can receive it without delay.

“This is a breakthrough in equitable neonatal care,” said Jennifer Benito, CEO of Mothers' Milk Bank California.“But we need the public's help to meet the rising demand to try to ensure that every baby receives this lifesaving nourishment.”

In 2023, California recorded over 36,000 preterm births, and many of these fragile infants relied on donor milk to thrive. Now, use of donor milk is increasing not only in NICUs but also in Well Baby and Postpartum units, where emerging research shows it may reduce feeding complications, support gut health, and lower the risk of hospital readmissions, even for full-term newborns.

“We've normalized blood donation as a vital act of generosity. It's time we do the same for breast milk,” said Benito.“Because of AB3059, Mothers' Milk Bank California is seeing a dramatic 30% increase in demand for donor milk-a spike we believe is directly tied to expanded insurance coverage and the removal of the tissue bank license requirement for hospitals. Every ounce donated can mean the difference between stability and struggle for a newborn.”

New Ways to Donate: Easier Than Ever

To meet this moment, Mothers' Milk Bank California is expanding access and support for donors with multiple convenient options:

Saturday Donor Screening Appointments Now Available

To better support busy families, Mothers' Milk Bank California now offers virtual donor screenings on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Prospective donors can schedule an appointment by visiting our website or calling 1-877-375-6645 (option 3).

At-Home Milk Pick-Up: June 23 – August 15, 2025

Donating milk is now as simple as opening your front door. From Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, eligible donors in San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Alameda Counties can schedule doorstep milk pick-up . Need help with packing? We've got you covered-just mention it when confirming your pickup.

Drop-Off at Our San Jose Headquarters or Collection Centers

Mothers' Milk Bank California–approved donors can schedule an appointment to deliver milk directly to our headquarters in San Jose, California . To schedule a convenient time, give the Mothers' Milk Bank California a call at 1-877-375-6645 (option 3). Approved donors may also drop off milk at one of our designated collection centers located throughout the state. Please note: To ensure we're ready to receive your donation, all drop-offs are by appointment only and available to donors who have completed our screening process.

Founded 50 years ago, Mothers' Milk Bank California is a leading nonprofit dedicated to providing screened, donated human milk to babies in need. As a founding member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), it helped set standards for nonprofit milk banks across North America. The organization collects, pasteurizes, and distributes safe human milk to hospitals and families, ensuring essential nutrition for infants. Committed to improving lives, Mother's Milk Bank California supports families and advances neonatal care.