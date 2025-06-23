Lehman Pipe Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Cole Industrial

MENAFN - News Direct) Lehman Pipe and Supply, LLC, a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners, is proud to announce the acquisition of Cole Industrial, a highly respected name in industrial distribution across Florida and beyond. This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders with shared values, complementary strengths, and a common vision for long-term growth centered on delivering exceptional value to the customers and communities they serve.

While the transaction represents a formal acquisition, both organizations view this as a true partnership rooted in mutual respect and a commitment to the trades. For more than 25 years, Cole Industrial has earned a reputation for technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence; principles that align closely with Lehman Pipe's long-standing mission.

By combining Cole's industrial expertise with Lehman's deep commercial foundation, the unified company will offer customers an expanded product offering, enhanced inventory availability, and more tailored solutions across vertical markets including industrial, commercial, plumbing, mechanical, and fire protection. This integration allows both teams to better serve evolving market needs while helping customers reduce total project costs and increase efficiency.

Cole Industrial will continue operating under its name as the industrial division of Lehman Pipe, retaining the trusted team customers know, now supported by broader resources and expanded capabilities. Over time, both organizations will adopt shared technologies, tools, and best practices to further improve service delivery and operational efficiency without compromising the high standards and relationships that have defined their success. "Joining forces with Lehman Pipe and Rotunda Capital Partners is an exciting new chapter for Cole Industrial. What stood out to me from the beginning was how closely our values align, a deep respect for the trades, a relentless focus on customer service, and a commitment to doing things the right way. The combined talent across both teams is exceptional, and there's a shared energy and ambition that's truly contagious. While this is a significant transition, I couldn't be more confident in the direction we're heading together and am genuinely excited for what's ahead." said Michael Torres, Former Owner, Cole Industrial.

“We are excited to welcome the Cole team to Lehman Pipe,” said Josh Aberman, CEO of Lehman Pipe.“They've built something truly special, and we're honored to continue that legacy while creating new opportunities for growth, together!” Josh further expanded,“To existing customers of both Cole and Lehman, the message is clear: your trust made this possible, and this partnership is designed with your success in mind. To prospective customers, the company looks forward to earning your business by delivering unmatched service, reliability, and value.”

About Lehman Pipe and Supply, LLC

Lehman Pipe and Supply, LLC is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings, serving a broad range of vertical markets including commercial construction, industrial manufacturing, mechanical systems, plumbing infrastructure, and fire protection. Founded in 1946, Lehman has built a strong reputation for service reliability, deep inventory, and logistical expertise. The company is focused on scaling its platform through operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, and strategic partnerships to deliver tailored solutions that help customers reduce project costs and improve efficiency. For more information, visit .

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business & residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit .