Canada Financial Services Directory 2025-2026: Detailed Insights Into 4,300 Financial Companies
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Services Canada, 2025-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Financial Services Canada provides the most comprehensive picture of Canada's financial services sector, with over 22,500 listings.
Chapters include:
- Banks & Depository Institutions Non-Depository Institutions Investment Management Firms Insurance Companies Accounting & Law Major Canadian Companies Associations Financial & Technology Services
Each listing presents a detailed organization profile, offering easy access to hard-to-find business information including founding date, scope of activity, executive information, contact information, social media accounts and much more.
This widely recognized title, known for greatly assisting organizations with their marketing, networking, and business building efforts, contains over 4,300 financial companies; 15,161 branches; 17,146 executives; and much, much more.
Financial Services Canada is the most up-to-date source for names and contact information of industry professionals, senior executives, portfolio managers, financial advisers, agency bureaucrats, and lawyers with financial specialties.
Financial Services Canada is widely used by financial executives, bankers, financial planners, sales and marketing professionals, lawyers and chartered accountants, government officials, investment dealers, journalists, librarians and reference specialists, students, entrepreneurs and others interested in Canada's financial services industry.
Published for over a decade and a half, this well-researched and comprehensive volume includes listings for every facet of the Canadian financial industry. Covering topics as diverse as financial services institutions, major Canadian companies and industry-related associations or publications, this title is a vital tool for all your marketing or research needs.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTORY MATERIAL
- Introduction Users' Guide Abbreviations
ECONOMIC UPDATE 2025
- Reports and infographics about the current state of the Canadian economy
BANKS & DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS
- Domestic Banks: Schedule I Foreign Banks: Schedule II Foreign Bank Branches: Schedule III Foreign Bank Representative Offices Savings Banks Trust Companies Credit Unions/Caisses Populaires
NON-DEPOSITORY INSTITUTIONS
- Financing & Loan Companies Bond Rating Companies Collection Agencies Credit Card Companies Trustees in Bankruptcy
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
- Financial Planning & Investment Management Companies Holding & Other Investment Companies Investment Dealers Investment Fund Companies Pension & Money Management Companies Stock Exchanges
INSURANCE COMPANIES
- Federally Incorporated Insurance Companies Provincially Incorporated Insurance Companies
ACCOUNTING & LAW
- Major Accounting Firms Other Accountants & Accounting Firms Actuarial Consultants Major Law Firms Other Lawyers & Law Firms
MAJOR CANADIAN COMPANIES
- Major companies with headquarters in Canada, from Agriculture to Utilities
ASSOCIATIONS
- Major Canadian and international financial associations
FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES
- Companies specializing in financial technology & related services
INDEXES
- Entry Name Index Executive Name Index Geographic Index Insurance Class Index
Grey House Publishing Inc
