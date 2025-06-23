Baden Sports And 3XBA Announce Uniform Partnership Ahead Of Pro 3X3 Tour Tip-Off At Hoopfest

3XBA and Baden Announce Multi-event Partnership for Baden to be the official Gear Partner

Baden Sports and 3XBA today announced a new multi-event partnership, with Baden serving as the official uniform partner of the 3XBA's 2025 Pro Tour.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baden Sports and 3XBA Announce Uniform Partnership Ahead of Pro 3x3 Tour Tip-Off at HoopfestBaden Sports and 3XBA today announced a new multi-event partnership, with Baden serving as the official uniform partner of the 3XBA's 2025 Pro Tour, starting with the highly anticipated 3XBA Pro 3x3 Tournament at Spokane Hoopfest. The 3XBA tournament will feature 32 of the most elite basketball players in the country, including many WNBA draftees, players with top WNBA and international pro experience, Olympians, and NCAA National Champions.This partnership brings together two purpose-driven organizations committed to advancing the game and the athletes who define it. Baden will supply custom-designed uniforms and team gear for all 3XBA Pro Tour events, aligning high-performance gear with the league's fast-paced, elevated style of play.“Baden has been a trusted name in basketball for generations, and now they're helping write the next chapter-centered on women and the global rise of 3x3,” said Alanna McDonald, Co-Founder and President of 3XBA.“This partnership represents more than performance gear-it's a shared commitment to building something new, bold, and necessary for the future of the game. As 3x3 continues to grow on the Olympic stage, Baden's investment helps us elevate the athletes and expand the movement.”Known for its innovation and athlete-first approach, Baden continues to expand its investment in women's sports. The 3XBA partnership deepens the company's connection to the next generation of elite athletes and cements its role in shaping the future of women's basketball.“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the 3XBA. This group is dedicated to growing the sport and getting the most elite talent to play, and we are glad to be part of the ride. The 3x3 format is fast, fun, and competitive, and we are looking forward to helping 3XBA start a movement here in the U.S. - all while looking great on and off the court in our custom uniforms and equipment,” said Chad Lindstrom, Senior Director of Marketing, Baden Sports.The uniforms will debut during 3XBA's marquee pro event at Hoopfest-the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament-where fans will get a first look at 3XBA's premier talent, the exciting Olympic format, elevated competition, and vibrant culture.3XBA's upcoming tournament will feature not only 2024 3x3 Olympian Cierra Burdick, but also nearly a quarter of the WNBA 2025 draft class, including Bree Hall, Madison Scott, and Serena Sundell. The partnership marks the beginning of a significant collaboration between Baden and 3XBA, with future activations to include clinics, storytelling, and custom gear drops.About Baden SportsBaden Sports is a third-generation, family-owned Sporting goods company based in Kent, Washington, With a mission to create products that athletes love, inspiring play in all they do. Baden tries to always honor the athlete through innovation, craftsmanship, and a passion for a better game. Baden is proud to support athletes at all levels - on courts, playgrounds, and streets across the world.About 3XBAThe 3x3 Basketball Association (3XBA) is the premier professional women's FIBA 3x3 tour and youth development pipeline in the United States. Founded by Alanna McDonald, Arlan Hamilton, and Holly Levow, 3XBA fills a major gap in opportunities for female basketball players by creating professional pathways beyond the limited roster spots in traditional leagues like the WNBA. 3XBA athletes consistently represent the U.S. at the highest levels-Olympics, World Cup, AmeriCup, Pan Am Games, and U23 World Cups. Committed to inclusivity and sustainability, the league empowers women at every stage of their basketball journey.Played in over 200 countries, 3x3 is now the world's most popular urban team sport. 3XBA partners with USA Basketball and international organizations to advance Olympic development, strengthen national-team pipelines, and expand women's 3x3 globally. FIBA 3x3 basketball, which debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is rapidly growing worldwide, and every 3XBA tournament is FIBA-sanctioned, making athletes eligible for national-team selection, including the LA 2028 Olympics. The 3XBA professional season runs from May through September, aligning with the international FIBA 3x3 Women's Series. Beyond the pro circuit, 3XBA offers year-round youth programs that lower barriers to entry, invest in future talent, and cultivate the next generation of 3x3 athletes and fans.

Chad Lindstrom

Baden Sports

+1 253-925-0500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.