PM Modi Suggests Comprehensive Database Of All Museums In Country
During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised that museums hold immense significance across the world and have the power to make us experience history. He underlined the need to make continuous efforts to generate public interest in museums and to enhance their prestige in society.
Prime Minister Modi put forward a visionary concept of a 'Museum Map of India', aimed at providing a unified cultural and informational landscape of museums across the country.
Underlining the importance of increased use of technology, the Prime Minister suggested the development of a comprehensive national database of all museums in the country, incorporating key metrics such as footfall and quality standards. He also suggested organising regular workshops for those managing and operating museums, with a focus on capacity building and knowledge sharing.
The Prime Minister highlighted the need for fresh initiatives, such as the creation of a committee consisting of five persons from each State below the age of 35 years, in order to bring out fresh ideas and perspectives on museums in the country.
He also highlighted that with the creation of a museum on all Prime Ministers, justice has been done to their legacy, including that of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. This was not the case before 2014.
The Prime Minister also asked to engage top influencers to visit the museums and also invite the officials of various embassies to Indian museums to increase awareness about the rich heritage preserved in Indian Museums.
Prime Minister Modi advised that a compilation of all the legal battles and documents relating to the Emergency period may be prepared and preserved in light of the completion of 50 years after the Emergency.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting the present in a systematic manner. He noted that by strengthening our current systems and records, we can ensure that future generations and researchers, in particular, will be able to study and understand this period without difficulty.
Other Members of the PMML Society also shared their suggestions and insights for further enhancement of the Museum and Library.
The Prime Minister also planted a Kapur (Cinnamomum camphora) tree in the lawns of Teen Murti House, symbolising growth, heritage, and sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment